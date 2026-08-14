Sail round-trip from San Juan aboard Windstar’s Star Pride on an 11-night Caribbean cruise departing October 28, 2026. Visit St. John, St. Barts, St. Kitts, Antigua, Les Saintes, St. Lucia, Grenada, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda, with one day at sea. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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