Explore Greece on a seven-day guided tour from Athens to Athens, with stops in Nauplia, Olympia, Arachova, and Delphi. Visit ancient sites including the Acropolis, Mycenae, Epidaurus, Olympia, and Delphi, plus take part in a Greek tzatziki cooking demonstration and a sirtaki dance lesson. Travel is available on select October-December dates. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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