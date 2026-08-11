Sail round-trip from New Orleans aboard Norwegian Breakaway on a 7-night Caribbean cruise. Spend a day at sea before visiting Cozumel, Roatán, Harvest Caye, and Costa Maya, followed by another day at sea before returning to New Orleans. Fares start at $649 per person. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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