Sail round-trip from Miami aboard Norwegian Jewel on a five-night Caribbean cruise, with the offer including a free second guest and specialty dining. Visit Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, with two days at sea between port calls. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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