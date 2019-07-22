Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's $51 under list price and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
- Model: A8N2
Kxush via Amazon offers the Loxroz Kids' Digital Camera in Blue or Pink for $39.99. Coupon code "RLIBJTBX" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rechargeable
- rubberized
- 20 photo frames
- 4 filters
- includes 16GB microSD card, card reader, and lanyard
- Model: CA03
Kxush via Amazon offers the Loxroz Kids' Camera in Blue or Pink for $39.99. Coupon code "PO7FLU4U" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- shockproof silicone
- rechargeable 610mAh battery
- includes USB cable & 16GB SD card
- 20 frames & 4 filters
AIQiu Direct via Amazon offers the AIQiu 4K 12MP Full HD Underwater Action Camera in Silver for $73.99. Coupon code "9EM7I58C" drops the price to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from last week, $37 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes 2 rechargeable batteries
- 170° wide angle
- remote control
- waterproof
- Model: 3216565643
LC Tronics via Amazon offers the 1080p Mini WiFi Hidden Spy Camera for $45.99. Coupon code "XYHHT622" drops it to $32.19. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. It features a dual detachable lens camera, 1080p video recording, motion detection, and supports up to a 128GB microSD memory card.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
