Adorama · 29 mins ago
Westone W60 Gen 2 6-Driver True-Fit Earphones with Bluetooth Cable
$469 $1,000
free shipping

THat's the lowest price we could find by $531. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • six balanced armature drivers per ear
  • MMCX connectors
  • 3.5mm audio cable
  • Bluetooth cable
  • Model: 70023
