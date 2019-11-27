Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Westinghouse 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$200
free shipping

That's the second cheapest 50" 4K TV with HDR we've ever seen and a low for this unit today by $130. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • BestBuy matches this price with free shipping.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10
  • Roku Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs, USB
  • voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
  • Model: WR50UX4019
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
