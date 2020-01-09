Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t Treadmill
$270 $300
That's the best deal we could find by $110, within a buck of its lowest-ever price from Black Friday, and a great price for a treadmill in general. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 16x47" tread belt
  • 2-position adjustable incline
  • 10 MPH speed control
  • heart rate monitor
  • upper body resistance arms
  • Model: WLTL31312
Walmart Weslo
