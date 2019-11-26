Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Teach your students oral hygiene with free samples Shop Now
Although it's just a little more at some local stores, it's $4 off list and will ship to Prime members for free here. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $1,247 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
That's $34 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've ever seen for this iPhone. It's a low now by $32 for a refurb model. (It's also the lowest price we could find today for one in a similar condition by $60.) Buy Now at eBay
Save on headphones, speakers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $100 under our mention from a year ago, $149 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $35 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
