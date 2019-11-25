Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
WeMo Mini WiFi Smart Plug
2 for $20
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Must add 2 to cart to get this discount.
  • This price is for My Best Buy members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • compatible with Apple HomeKit
  • control and schedule lights and appliances
  • Model: F7C063
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Home Best Buy WeMo
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register