At Amazon, get this 21.5'' x 70'' Heavy-Duty Couch Cushion Support Board for $30. It's the best-ever price we've seen for this couch support board. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
This Dayna 4-piece sectional is $500 off at Costco, dropping it to $999.99 from $1,499.99. The cushions use pocket-coil inner cores wrapped in high-resiliency foam, and the feathers are sourced to the Responsible Down Standard. Delivery, setup, and packaging removal are included in the price. Buy Now at Costco
- Modular design allows for flexible room layouts
- High-resiliency foam cushions with pocket-coil inner cores
- Includes two accent pillows
- Reversible back cushions
- FSC and Responsible Down Standard (RDS) sourced feathers
- Greenguard Gold certified
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register