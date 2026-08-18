Doubles as a couch during the day and folds flat for guests or a small space overnight, making it a practical pick for studio apartments or spare rooms without dedicating square footage to a permanent bed. Apply coupon code "L7OJ8T5P" for a total savings of $52, and $6 under our previous mention. Shipping takes around 10 days. The same promo code also takes 50% off the other options on the page. Buy Now at Amazon
- Convertible 3-in-1 chair, sofa, and sleeper design
- No assembly required for instant use
- Sturdy 300lbs weight capacity with floor protection
- Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric for post-workout comfort
- High-density foam for long-lasting support
At Amazon, get this 21.5'' x 70'' Heavy-Duty Couch Cushion Support Board for $30. It's the best-ever price we've seen for this couch support board. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
This Thomasville Lowell sectional is $500 off, dropping to $1,499.99 at Costco. The 6-piece set includes reversible cushions and solid wood legs, and delivery with setup and packaging removal is included in the price. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Modular pieces can be arranged in multiple configurations
- Reversible back and seat cushions
- Wide track arm design
- Block-shaped, solid wood legs
- Includes 3 accent pillows
A modular U-shaped sectional at this size works well for larger living rooms where you want seating that wraps around a coffee table without committing to a fixed configuration. At $640, it's $160 off the $800 list price via coupon code "DJ8XE4NE". Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Interchangeable cushions for custom firm or soft support
- Modular design for flexible layout configurations
- Deep seating with high-resilience foam for comfort
- Chenille upholstery with modern minimalist aesthetic
- Reinforced frame with simple modular assembly
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|57%
|--
|$38
|Buy Now
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