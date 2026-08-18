Doubles as a couch during the day and folds flat for guests or a small space overnight, making it a practical pick for studio apartments or spare rooms without dedicating square footage to a permanent bed. Apply coupon code "L7OJ8T5P" for a total savings of $52, and $6 under our previous mention. Shipping takes around 10 days. The same promo code also takes 50% off the other options on the page. Buy Now at Amazon