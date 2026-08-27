Wayfair's Labor Day Deal on Murphy beds covers hundreds of space-saving wall bed styles, with prices starting around $640. Many options fold into a cabinet and include extras like built-in storage drawers, wine racks, or LED lighting. Shop Now at Wayfair
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Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This queen storage bed frame is $218.57 at Amazon. It's $76 below Wayfair's price and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- gas lift mechanism
- high wingback headboard
- solid wood slats
- no box spring needed
Someone needing a sturdy, no-frills frame without a box spring will get solid support here, thanks to the metal slat system. It's currently $22 off the list price on Amazon. Deal ends September 7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Noise-free construction with heavy-duty steel support legs
- 12.6" of under-bed storage space
- High headboard for comfortable reading and lounging
- Classic farmhouse aesthetic with adorned metal silhouette
- Easy assembly with included tools and video guide
This Qualler daybed is $406 off the regular price of $793 at The Home Depot. The set includes a pull-out trundle for extra sleeping space and built-in USB ports for charging devices, all in a solid pinewood and MDF construction. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Twin size daybed with pull-out trundle for an additional sleeping space
- Built-in USB ports for charging devices
- Constructed from solid pinewood and MDF
- White finish
- Suitable for dorms, apartments, and guest rooms
This Antioch bed with 4 drawers, open storage headboard, adjustable LED light, and charging station is $234. That's $466 off list and the lowest price we could find. It combines four storage drawers, built-in USB and USB-C charging, and app-controlled LED headboard lighting in one frame that skips the need for a box spring. The metal frame is rated for 1,100 lbs. of support. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Four under-bed storage drawers on smooth-glide wheels
- Built-in USB and USB-C charging ports in the headboard
- App-controlled LED headboard lighting with 20 static colors and 22 dynamic modes
- Metal frame with 13 support slats and 9 legs, no box spring needed
- 1,100-lb. weight capacity
- No box spring required
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
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