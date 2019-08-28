Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Wavlink Halo Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 2-Pack for $68.99 with free shipping. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Jetstream AC3000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gaming Router for $79 with free shipping. That's $11 under our November mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $21.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link High Power Outdoor CPE/Access Point Directional Antenna for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer A6 Smart WiFi Router for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the TP-Link N150 802.11n Wireless Nano USB 2.0 Adapter for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Enbia via Amazon offers its Enbia Lightning to RJ45 Ethernet Adapter in Silver or Grey for $19.98. Coupon code "LG4M7Q3E" drops that to $16.98. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $169.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
