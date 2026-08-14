Handy for anyone juggling multiple gadgets on one trip, since it can power up to five devices from a single unit without hunting for extra outlets. SideDeal has it for $15, which is $46 off the $61 list price. At checkout, apply promo code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping, a $10 value. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Provides 5 charging ports for USB and AC devices
- Features universal compatibility with USB-powered devices
- Includes integrated AC power outlet for pass-through charging
- Compact design for desktop or travel use
- Delivers simultaneous charging for multiple devices
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Expires 9/4/2026
Published 43 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
SideDeal's Instant Regret Kit is a $30 mystery grab bag with contents that are unknown by design, styled after the Japanese fukubukuro tradition of surprise bundles. Buyers can receive $3 in stores.com cash credit just for purchasing, and those who also buy from three unique Meh.com offers during the Meh-rathon can earn an additional $15 in coupons usable on Meh or SideDeal. Or just get it because you live dangerously. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Mystery grab bag with unknown contents
- Inspired by the Japanese fukubukuro mystery bag tradition
- Condition listed as "Regretful"
- One kit per account
- Includes one bag of mystery contents
SideDeal offers this 2-Pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Water Bottles for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 67% off its $60 list price and works out to just $10 per bottle. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Each bottle holds 32 oz.
- Includes both a flip lid and a sport straw lid
- Triple-insulated to help maintain drink temperature
- Spill-proof design
- Set includes 2 bottles, 2 flip lids, 2 sport straw lids, and 4 straws
- Available in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, Pink, or Purple
A 2-pack of Qi2 foldable wireless chargers at $30 is worth noting if you have multiple iPhones or a mix of iPhone and AirPods to charge, since Qi2 delivers the full 15W MagSafe-equivalent speed. It's 75% off the $120 list price. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Qi2 certified 15W wireless fast charging
- Dual charging pads for phone and earbuds
- Foldable design for compact portability
- Magnetic attachment for precise device alignment
- Includes USB-C power delivery cable
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|SideDeal
|75%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
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