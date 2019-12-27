Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
WaterPik Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser
$36 $70
free shipping

That's $34 off list and $9 less than what your local Target charges. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2 pressure settings
  • 7-ounce water reservoir
  • 4 flosser tips
  • Model: WP-450
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dental Walmart WaterPik
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register