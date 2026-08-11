Walmart offers discounts on over 175 fragrances for men and women during its Flash Deals event. Savings reach up to 77% off (the banner says up to 40% off, but we found greater discounts within), with the London by Burberry Eau de Parfum dropping to $33.28 from $145. Other deals include Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for $47 (from $128) and Nautica Voyage Cologne for $15.63 (from $50.64). Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, or choose free store pickup where available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfume and cologne from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau De Toilette, 3.3 fl oz, for $25.41
- Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray, 3 fl oz, for $47.00
- Nautica Voyage Cologne for Men, 3.4 fl oz, for $15.63
- Free shipping available on select items
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Published 7 min ago
Nordstrom Rack's fragrance selection includes markdowns of up to 78% off across designer names like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry. Shoppers can find a Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette for $39.97, down from $82, alongside gift sets, rollerballs, and travel sizes from brands such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana. The mix spans perfume, cologne, and body mists, with prices as low as $12.97 on select minis. Shipping is free over $89, too. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Designer perfume and cologne from brands like Marc Jacobs, Versace, Gucci, and Burberry
- Fragrance gift sets and discovery sets from labels such as Chloé and Dolce&Gabbana
- Roller ball and travel-size options for on-the-go use
- Hair and body mists alongside eau de parfum and eau de toilette formats
- Prices starting under $25 on select fragrances
Walmart currently has a flash sale on over 150 perfumes and colognes from brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and Marc Jacobs. Discounts vary widely, with some fragrances such as the Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette dropping to $45.77 from $128. Other options, like the Nautica Voyage Cologne at $16.49 (67% off), show how deep the savings go on lower-priced scents too. Shipping is free over $35 (or pickup is available depending on your store). Shop Now at Walmart
- Perfumes and colognes for men and women
- Brands include Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry
- Discounts range from about 10% to over 75% off original prices
- Multiple sizes and options available on select scents
- 175 fragrance items included in the flash deal
Woot's Fragrance Testers and Gift Sets sale covers a wide range of designer perfume and cologne testers, from Drakkar Noir EDT Spray Tester at $24 to a Bond No. 9 New York Flowers EDP Spray Tester at $164. Discounts against the listed reference prices run as high as 76% off, spanning brands like Versace, Gucci, Hermes, and Jimmy Choo alongside multi-piece gift sets from Mont Blanc and Dolce & Gabbana. The sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Designer fragrance testers and gift sets for men and women
- Brands include Armani, Versace, Gucci, Hermes, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bond No. 9
- Sizes range from travel splashes to 4.2-oz. sprays
- Includes EDT, EDP, and cologne formats, many sold as testers or unboxed
- Multi-piece gift sets available alongside single-bottle testers
Woot's Fragrances sale keeps every item at $49.99 or less, spanning colognes and perfumes from Calvin Klein, Burberry, Montblanc, Lacoste, and other name brands. Options range from small 1 oz. bottles like the Calvin Klein Obsession EDP for $26.99 to larger 6.7 oz. sizes such as the Eternity Aqua Calvin Klein EDT Spray for $42.99. The sale covers both men's and women's scents in eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and body spray formats. This deal ends August 13. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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