A waffle knit adds some texture and warmth without the bulk of a heavier hoodie, making this one worth grabbing if you want a versatile layer for cool mornings. Add two shirts to your cart and apply coupon code "CWT19" for a savings of $81. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Waffle knit fabric texture
- Full length front zipper closure
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Stand collar design
- Cotton blend construction
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
Built for gym sessions or light runs where you don't want extra bulk weighing you down, this hoodie suits anyone stocking up on basic workout layers without spending much. Apply coupon code "XFYUV4R0" for a total savings of at least $11. They are available in several colors (Navy pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
- Soft breathable four-way stretch fabric
- Friction-free raglan sleeves for unrestricted movement
- Spacious front kangaroo pocket for essentials
- Durable shape-retaining performance fabric
- Versatile design for athletics and casual wear
If you wear a size XS or Medium in hoodies, this is a great price on the adidas Originals Adicolor hoodie. It's down to just $15, which is $45 cheaper than the best price we could find live on adidas today. It's available in Tech Olive only at this price and is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend. Shipping is free over $49 and the deal ends on August 1. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit pullover hoodie
- 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester fleece blend
- Drawcord-adjustable hood
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Front kangaroo pocket
- adidas logo on chest
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
This linen polo, has fabric that breathes well in warm weather and tends to hold up better than cotton in humidity. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMR9" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Breathable and moisture-wicking material
- 100% linen fabric construction
- Button-front placket design
- Short sleeve styling
- Standard fit silhouette
Linen cargo shorts are a practical warm-weather pick if you run hot or want something breathable for travel. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen and 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord
- Two side cargo pockets with button closure
- Two rear patch pockets
- Mid-thigh length inseam
This colorblock henley gives you a casual layering option with some texture and visual interest built in, rather than a plain solid-color pullover. Add two to cart and apply coupon code "CMX18" for a savings of $82. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Material composition includes cotton and polyester blend
- Textured fabric construction with colorblock design
- Quarter-zip front placket with stand-up collar
- Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs
- Regular fit silhouette
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