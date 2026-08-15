This linen polo, has fabric that breathes well in warm weather and tends to hold up better than cotton in humidity. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMR9" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Breathable and moisture-wicking material
- 100% linen fabric construction
- Button-front placket design
- Short sleeve styling
- Standard fit silhouette
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
Banana Republic Factory offers its Banana Republic Factory Men's Standard-Fit Pique Polo in Mosstone for $14.98 in cart for a $35 savings. Other colors start at $16. Shipping starts at $5, but Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join, and free shipping applies to your cart total before any extra discounts.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
Linen cargo shorts are a practical warm-weather pick if you run hot or want something breathable for travel. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen and 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord
- Two side cargo pockets with button closure
- Two rear patch pockets
- Mid-thigh length inseam
This colorblock henley gives you a casual layering option with some texture and visual interest built in, rather than a plain solid-color pullover. Add two to cart and apply coupon code "CMX18" for a savings of $82. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Material composition includes cotton and polyester blend
- Textured fabric construction with colorblock design
- Quarter-zip front placket with stand-up collar
- Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs
- Regular fit silhouette
This set of linen popover shirts that would suit anyone building out a warm-weather wardrobe on a budget. Apply coupon code "CSZ19" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from a linen and cotton blend fabric
- Features a casual popover placket with button closure
- Includes three individual shirts in the pack
- Designed with long sleeves and adjustable button cuffs
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
Linen polos are a reasonable warm-weather option if you want something breathable that reads a bit more put-together than a standard cotton tee. Apply coupon code "CTX17" for a savings of $56. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic three-button placket design
- Includes two polo shirts per pack
- Equipped with a flat-knit collar and ribbed cuffs
- Machine washable for easy maintenance
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