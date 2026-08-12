REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
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At Nordstrom Rack, this Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie costs just $20 in the pictured Dusty Cactus color. That's $11 cheaper than the best price we could find in any color at Amazon today. Shipping is free over $89 or you can pick the hoodie up at your local store (depending on your location). The cotton-rich fleece hoodie features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and the classic Swoosh logo on the chest. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Cotton-rich fleece construction
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend
- Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
- Machine washable, tumble dry
- 27" length in size Medium
- Classic Swoosh logo on chest
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
This Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt in Safety Green, Small is $2.84, down from $15. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $13.50 for the same sweatshirt. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
If you wear a size XS or Medium in hoodies, this is a great price on the adidas Originals Adicolor hoodie. It's down to just $15, which is $45 cheaper than the best price we could find live on adidas today. It's available in Tech Olive only at this price and is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend. Shipping is free over $49 and the deal ends on August 1. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit pullover hoodie
- 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester fleece blend
- Drawcord-adjustable hood
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Front kangaroo pocket
- adidas logo on chest
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
REI has discounted dozens of Brooks running shoes and socks, with savings reaching 50% off on select styles. While several of the prices listed may be matched elsewhere, REI has the largest sizing selection we could find. The sale spans men's and women's road-running shoes, trail-running shoes, and socks. Shop Now at REI
- Includes men's and women's road-running and trail-running shoes
- Discounts range up to 50% off original prices
- Prices start around $12 for Brooks socks
- Running shoe styles include Ghost, Glycerin, Adrenaline, and Hyperion lines
- Some styles offer wide width options
- Several styles marked as Top Rated by customer reviews
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