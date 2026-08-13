Linen cargo shorts are a practical warm-weather pick if you run hot or want something breathable for travel. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen and 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord
- Two side cargo pockets with button closure
- Two rear patch pockets
- Mid-thigh length inseam
At Amazon, get the Lee Men's Extreme Motion Crossroad Cargo Shorts for $13 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's a great price for a pair of Lee men's shorts. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Athletic Shorts for $1.80. They're only available in size XL but it's a great deal for a basic pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit
These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex blend with stretch
- 9" inseam with a mid-rise fit
- Button closure with zip fly
- Two side pockets and two back pockets
- Belt loops included
- Machine washable
This kind of pack makes sense if you want breathable warm-weather shirts you can wear casually without worrying too much about them. Apply coupon code "CTM19" for a savings of $50. Shipping adds $9. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 70% cotton and 30% linen
- Button-down collar design with long sleeves
- Machine washable fabric for easy care
- Breathable material suitable for casual wear
- Includes three shirts per pack
This shirt is a straightforward wardrobe staple you can dress up or keep casual depending on the occasion. Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "CPX12" for a savings of $88. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 100% natural cotton fabric construction
- Long sleeve design with button cuffs
- Traditional button-up front closure
- Collared neckline with structured collar stand
- Standard fit silhouette with reinforced stitching
Two pairs of relaxed, breathable pants for $17 works out to about $9 each via promo code "CTN17". Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Made from a blend of cotton and linen fibers
- Features a breathable and lightweight fabric construction
- Includes an adjustable drawstring waistband
- Contains two pairs of pants per package
- Designed with side pockets for utility
A pair of lightweight linen pants suited to warm-weather wear, travel, or lounging at home. Apply coupon code "CXM7 " for a savings of $83. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from 100% linen fabric
- Loose-fit baggy design
- Adjustable elastic waistband with drawstring
- Two side seam pockets
- Moisture-wicking and breathable
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