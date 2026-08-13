These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart