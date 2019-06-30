New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$125
free shipping
Ending today, Newegg offers the Western Digital Elements 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $139.99. Coupon code "NEFPBQ85" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, the best deal we could find by $15, and the all-time lowest price we've seen for any Western Digital 8TB external HDD. Buy Now
Features
- shuckable
- plug-and-play
- Model: WDBWLG0080HBK-NESN
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD w/ Adobe CC Photography 2-Month
$100 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD with an Adobe CC Photography 2-Month Subscription for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for the HDD alone by $17, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video charges the same
Features
- Model: STDR5000100
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD for Mac
$90 $110
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for Mac for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $110 or more. Buy Now
Newegg · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Amazon · 3 wks ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
Features
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
Sign In or Register