New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$125
free shipping
Ending today, Newegg offers the Western Digital Elements 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $139.99. Coupon code "NEFPBQ85" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, the best deal we could find by $15, and the all-time lowest price we've seen for any Western Digital 8TB external HDD. Buy Now
Features
  • shuckable
  • plug-and-play
  • Model: WDBWLG0080HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy from Newegg
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEFPBQ85"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives Newegg Western Digital
USB 8TB Popular Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register