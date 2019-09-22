New
B&H Photo Video · 31 mins ago
WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$121 $140
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Western Digital
USB 8TB Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register