It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb for $5 less in March. Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 under the best deal we could find for a new unit now, although we saw it for $9 less in our January mention. Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a similar model today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the G-Technology 2TB G-Drive USB-C Solid State Drive for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
