Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$210 $310
free shipping

That's $100 off and the best price we could find, and at $15 per terabyte it matches the best bang for your buck we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • Available in Black
  • USB 3.0
  • Model: WDBCKA0140HBK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
USB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register