New
Western Digital Store · 1 hr ago
WD 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 External HDD
$81 $120
free shipping

Western Digital Store via eBay offers its WD 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 External HDD in White Gold for $80.99 with free shipping. Deal ends September 14. Buy Now

Features
  • 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Model: WDBFKT0030BGD-WESN
↑ less
Buy from Western Digital Store
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Western Digital Store Western Digital
3TB USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register