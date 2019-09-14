Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Western Digital Store via eBay offers its WD 3TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 External HDD in White Gold for $80.99 with free shipping. Deal ends September 14. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although we saw a refurb for $5 less in March. Buy Now
That's $9 under the best deal we could find for a new unit now, although we saw it for $9 less in our January mention. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a similar model today by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find for a similar model today by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the G-Technology 2TB G-Drive USB-C Solid State Drive for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
That's tied with last weeks' mention and the lowest price we could find by $49 today. Buy Now
