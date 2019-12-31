Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
WD 10TB Elements USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive
$160 $280
free shipping

That's just a buck over the lowest price we've seen and $50 less than you'd pay directly from Western Digital. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 7 or higher
  • 5Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface
  • Model: WDBWLG0100HBK-NESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Western Digital
USB 10TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register