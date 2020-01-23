Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
WD 1TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$40 $70
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for any new 1TB My Passport Ultra, and the best deal we could find now by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in White/Gold
  • Model: WDBTLG0010BGD-WESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Western Digital
1TB USB Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register