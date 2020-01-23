Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay
Vizio V-Series 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$169 $278
free shipping

That's $109 under yesterday's mention of a new one and the best price we've seen for any Vizio 43"-class 4K Smart TV. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" drops the price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast 3.0 OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • Model: V435-G0
Details
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
