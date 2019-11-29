Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Vizio SmartCast 60" 4K HDR Ultra HD TV
$448 $568
free shipping

That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
  • voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: V605-G3
