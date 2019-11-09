New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Vizio SmartCast 36" Sound Bar
$150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • frequency response of 50Hz to 20KHz
  • Bluetooth
  • WiFi
  • Ethernet
  • USB
  • Model: SB3651-E6
  • Published 28 min ago
