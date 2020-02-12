Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$658 $700
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Select pickup to get this deal; stock is low for shipping and may vary by ZIP
  • Best Buy charges $2 more
Features
  • 2160p resolution
  • SmartCast 3.0
  • integrated Chromecast
  • stream via Netflix, Hulu, Sling, and more
  • Model: V705-G3
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
