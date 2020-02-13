Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$648 $998
free shipping

That's $10 under yesterday's mention, the best we've seen since Black Friday, and the lowest price we could find by $12 today (although most stores charge at least $700.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2160p resolution
  • SmartCast 3.0
  • integrated Chromecast stream via Netflix, Hulu, Sling, and more
  • Model: V705-G3
