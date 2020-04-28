Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 43 mins ago
Vizio 65" Quantum X 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,000 $1,400
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit (and we've only ever seen it for $30 less even after gift card hassles). It's also the best deal now by $90. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Note: This is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now for delivery when available (expected to be 1 to 2 weeks).
  • Target charges the same price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support
  • SmartCast OS
  • USB & 5 HDMI inputs
  • Model: PX65-G1
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
