Walmart · 25 mins ago
Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$1,400 $1,600
free shipping

Walmart offers the Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Smart Television (2019 model) for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, but most retailers charge $1,600 or more. Buy Now

Tips
  • Best Buy matches
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby HDR, HDR10, and HLG support
  • 802.11ac WiFi and Ethernet
  • 5 HDMI type-A inputs
  • built-in Chromecast
  • VIZIO  WatchFree
  • voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa
  • Model: PX65-G1
Details
