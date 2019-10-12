New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Vizio 42.5" 1080p LED Smart TV
$220 $390
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • LED backlight
  • SmartTV Internet applications (including Netflix and YouTube)
  • 2 HDMI inputs, USB port, and WiFi connectivity
  • compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
  • Model: D43f-F1
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
LED 1080p Smart TV Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register