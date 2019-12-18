Open Offer in New Tab
Viotek GN34C 34" QHD curved monitor
$350 $400
free shipping

  • Sold by claimthis via eBay
  • You must checkout to see this price.
Features
  • 3440x1440 native resolution
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI
  • Model: GN34C
