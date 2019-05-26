Walmart offers the Vibrant Life 36" Double Door Folding Dog Crate / Kennel with Divider for $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Alternatively, pad your order to over $35 to score free shipping.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Measures 36" x 22" x 25"
  • front- and side-access doors with sliding latches
  • removable tray
  • suitable for dogs from 30 to 70 lbs
  • Model: 00780