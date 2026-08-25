This 450-piece mechanics tool set is $84 after applying promo code "VSUSAFF12", down from $382, and the lowest price we could find by $22. It also ships free from a U.S. warehouse. The kit covers 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive sockets in both SAE and Metric sizes, with deep and standard sockets made from Alloy Steel for use across a range of fastening jobs. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 450-piece set with 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive sockets
- Includes both deep and standard sockets
- Covers SAE and Metric sizes
- Made from Alloy Steel with CR-V and 40Cr materials
- Rated for torque from 95 to 3,017 in-lb
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
Update: The price has dropped to $3.86 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this 8" Adjustable Water Pump Pliers for $3.87. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 6-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Bit Set for $1.48. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
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