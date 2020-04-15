Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 35 mins ago
Veradek Midland 24" Tall Square Planter
$58 $68
free shipping

Is gardening your springtime hobby of choice? Treat yourself to this new planter with frost and UV protection and make sure your new blooms thrive! It's also the lowest price we could find by $7, outside of the seller below. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in 24" Espresso or Gray at this price.
  • Wayfair currently offers the same deal.
Features
  • single wall molded design
  • made from high-grade polyethylene composite
  • frost resistant
  • treated with UV inhibitors
  • removable shelf set 13" below rim of planter
  • Model: MV24E
