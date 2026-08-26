Costco's Labor Day mattress sale covers a wide range of options, with prices starting around $320. We've pictured the Beautyrest 12" Silver BRS900 Medium-Firm Queen Mattress for $449.99 ($100 off). Shoppers who buy two or more Costco Direct items can also stack an extra instant savings on top of the listed prices. The sale extends beyond mattresses to related items like bunk beds and area rugs. Delivery and setup is included in the price. Sale ends September 9. Buy Now at Costco