B&H Photo Video · 49 mins ago
Unlocked Sony Xperia 10 64GB Android Smartphone
$170 $350
free shipping

At least $100 less than anywhere else, plus B&H throws in three months of service for free. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • A Mint Mobile 3-Month 12GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit is included
  • Available in Black or Silver
Features
  • 6" 2520x1080 display
  • Dual rear 13MP/5MP cameras
  • Android 9.0 Pie
  • Model: I3123US/B
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
