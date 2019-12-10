Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM GSM Phone
$660 $720
free shipping

It matches our Black Friday mention, is a low by $60, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • In Black or Silver
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975F/DS
