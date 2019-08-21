New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB Android Smartphone
$129 $164
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $35.

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Model: XT1635-02
