eBay · 18 mins ago
Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$350 $600
free shipping

$45 drop and a big low, most stores charge close to $500. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ OLED FullVision display
  • 16MP + 12MP dual rear-cameras
  • Android OS 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: LMG820TM
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
