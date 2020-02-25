Open Offer in New Tab
Unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone
$199 $420
free shipping

That's $21 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30 today. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Use coupon code "TUVIED" to get this price.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 6.1" 3120x1440 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
  • Model: LMQ850QM
  • Code "TUVIED"
  • Expires 2/25/2020
