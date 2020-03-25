Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Asus ZenFone 5Z ZS620KL Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone
$279 $499
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Includes the Mint Mobile 7-Day 100MB Prepaid SIM card trial kit
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2246x1080 IPS-Type LCD display
  • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Model: ZS620KL-S845-6G64G-BL
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Asus
Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register