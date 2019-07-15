New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 45 mins ago
United Cutlery M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe
$22 $63
free shipping

Today only, That Daily Deal offers the M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe for $22.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and is the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now

Features
  • 15" long
  • 8" anodized AUS-6 stainless steel blade
  • fiberglass reinforced nylon handle
  • nylon belt sheathe with snap button closure
  • Model: M48
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools That Daily Deal United Cutlery
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register