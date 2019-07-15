Today only, That Daily Deal offers the M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe for $22.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and is the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- 15" long
- 8" anodized AUS-6 stainless steel blade
- fiberglass reinforced nylon handle
- nylon belt sheathe with snap button closure
- Model: M48
Expires in 20 hr
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Amazon offers Prime members the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $4 today, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- includes standard and metric sockets that work with six different types of fasteners
ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper and Crimping Tool Set for $29.97. Coupon code "MEEPWA8M" drops that to $14.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now
- comes with a screwdriver & storage bag
- Model: JX-D4301
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal offers the Men's "That's A Horrible Idea. What Time?" T-Shirt in Black for $7.99 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's $12 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
