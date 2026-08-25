Amazon offers the UltraPro 25-Foot 3-Outlet Indoor Extension Cord 2-Pack for $21.30. That's a $12 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 19 min ago
Amazon offers the Southwire Woods 50-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord for $11.36. You'd pay closer to double at local stores. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Outlet Extender for $3.60. It's the best deal we've seen for a 5-outlet extender. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Bestek power strip tower is $27, half of what it costs at Amazon. It combines 8 outlets with 2 USB-A ports and a 20W USB-C fast charging port in a compact 5.7" tall tower, and it includes ETL-listed surge protection. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8 outlets plus 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C PD 20W port
- USB-C port supports fast charging up to 20W
- 45-degree flat plug for tight spaces
- Desktop tower design stands 5.7" tall
- ETL listed with 2100-joule surge protection
- 5-ft. extension cord
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this Spin Power Smart Charging Station drops to $18.40. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. It combines six outlets and four USB ports with a seven-foot retractable cord and surge protection in one unit. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Rapid smart charging for multiple devices
- Surge protection for electrical appliances
- 360-degree rotating base for easy access
- Built-in shelf holds three devices while charging
- Retractable 45-inch cord prevents tangles
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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