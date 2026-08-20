This UrLife E20 electric bike is $274 via the promo code "USFB50C", and is the best price we've ever seen on AliExpress. It pairs a 1000W motor with a removable 48V 13Ah battery for a top speed of 28 MPH, and its 20" x 3" fat tires with dual disc brakes suit rougher terrain. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1000W motor with a top speed of up to 28 MPH
- 48V 13Ah removable battery
- 20" x 3" fat tires for off-road stability
- 7-speed gear shifting
- Dual disc brakes for front and rear stopping power
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame with matching carbon steel front fork
- Shimano 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain with front and rear derailleurs
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, measures 67" x 18" x 37" and weighs 31.5 lb.
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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