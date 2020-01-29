Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Twin Star Powerheat Infrared Quartz Tower Heater
$50 $129
free shipping

That's $79 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Remote control
  • Designed to provide supplemental heat for up to 1,000 square feet
  • 2.5 feet tall
  • Model: 19QH6636-PO106
